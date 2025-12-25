India voices concern over demolition of Hindu deity statue

New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday raised concerns over the reported destruction of a statue of a Hindu deity in the area affected by the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, which it asserted has been causing distress to the cultural heritage of the region as a whole.

In response to queries by media houses, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government is aware of reports that the recently built statue is located in a region where border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have long been a concern. This region periodically flares up due to long-standing disputes over territorial ownership. In effect, both Thailand and Cambodia consider this region as a flash point.

Emphasising the “cultural and spiritual” ties of the “people of South and Southeast Asia” with the Hindu-Buddhist gods, the official clarified that “these gods are deeply revered and worshipped by people of the region, as part of our shared civilisational heritage. The symbols of religion of its sacred places have a significance which goes beyond national frontiers, beyond political contours of any country.”

“Despite claims over territory, such indecent acts offend the feeling of supporters globally and cannot happen,” Jaiswal explained, underscoring the importance of maintaining religious and cultural heritage uninfluenced by political competition. Analysts highlight that any damage to religious symbols in the disputed region could potentially affect public sentiment, making it difficult to resolve the conflict.

The dispute over the border between Thailand and Cambodia has a history that dates back a long time, especially in regions that are known for cultural and historic significance. There have been instances in the past where a dispute over the demarcation of territories near cultural and historic temple sites led to a stand-off between the two nations. At other times, there have been military confrontations. Both nations have maintained that they are interested in finding an amicable solution.

In this regard, India reiterated its position on exercising restraint and constructive engagement on both sides. “We once again urge both sides to go back to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and to avoid any further loss of life and damage to properties and heritage,” a spokesperson for the external affairs ministry quoted, which is India’s position on resolving disputes through peaceful means and respecting cultural heritage.

Such a statement comes against the backdrop of the region making efforts towards cooperation and stabilisation among the neighbouring states. It has been noted that the promotion of shared civilisations through their shared religion could help in improving the situation in regions where the issue of territory has not been resolved.