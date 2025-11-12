India, Vietnam start joint military exercise

New Delhi: The sixth edition of the India-Vietnam Army Exercise VINBAX 2025 began on Tuesday with an inaugural ceremony presided over jointly by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Chief of General Staff Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan. The event marked another milestone in the growing defence cooperation between the two nations.

Exercise VINBAX is a bilateral military exercise between India and Vietnam, aiming to enhance coordination and interoperability between the two armies. The joint training aims to share operational experience and best practices in United Nations peacekeeping operations—a domain where both nations have made significant contributions over the years. The troops of the two armies would be undertaking a series of tactical drills and field training events during the exercise to build mutual understanding and coordination for multinational peacekeeping operations. This exercise also underlines the resolve of both countries to work for regional peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific.