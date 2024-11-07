INDIA using our symbol for campaigning: CPI(M) to EC

Ranchi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against INDIA bloc partners in Jharkhand for allegedly using the party’s symbol for campaigning.

In its complaint, the party said the CPI(M) is not a part of the INDIA bloc in the eastern state and it is independently contesting nine seats in the election to the 81-member Assembly. “The CPI(M) is not included in the seat-sharing arrangement among the parties in the INDIA bloc in the state. We have been receiving information from all places that our election symbol is being used by the Congress and JMM in their campaigns without consent,” according to the complaint.

CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said only CPI(ML) Liberation, along with Congress, JMM, and RJD, is part of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

He said: “Our party’s election symbol is a hammer, sickle, and a star. This is being used by the INDIA bloc partners, which has created a state of confusion for the party candidates as well as voters.”

“We have requested the EC to stop the misuse of the party’s symbol,” he said.