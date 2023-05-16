‘India-US relations based on common desires of peaceful & prosperous Indo-Pacific’

Ahmedabad: The relationship between India and the United States is based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries stand together wherever it is challenged, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Monday.



The two countries are an important part of a mutual strategy to protect the Indo-Pacific region and keep people safe, he said.

Garcetti also said the two countries will deepen defence ties and work to develop things together in sectors like space and technology.

Talking to reporters at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during his maiden visit to Gujarat, he said the place is important not just for Indian history but for the history of humanity.

“Our relationship is not based on anyone else. It is based on each other, it is based on a warmth of friendship, and it’s based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Wherever that is challenged, we stand together,” Garcetti said.

“We want to see stability in the neighbourhood--that’s important for India. But we also want to stand for the values that I think the Indo-Pacific region is strengthened by -- freedom of movement and commerce, making sure we have a rule of law and people play by the same rules,” he said.

Garcetti was responding to a question on China signalling backing the military establishment in Pakistan amid turmoil in the neighbouring country and the US investment in defence and space sectors in India.

He said India and the US will continue to stand together for their respect to sovereignty and borders. The two countries will deepen defence ties and work to develop things together in sectors such as space and technology.

“We want to see technology as a positive thing in people’s lives,” he said while citing the way electronic payments helped empower Indian people from the bottom-up.