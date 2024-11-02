India-US joint special forces exercise to be held from Nov 2-22

New Delhi: A military exercise between the special forces of India and the US is set to commence from Saturday in Idaho, seeking to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint special forces operations in desert and semi-desert environment and develop interoperability.

An Indian Army contingent departed on Friday to take part in the ‘Exercise Vajra Prahar’, the defence ministry said.

The 15th edition of India-US joint special forces exercise will enable the two sides to share their best practices and experiences for conduct of joint special forces operations.

It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the countries, the defence ministry said in a statement.

‘Exercise Vajra Prahar’ is scheduled to be conducted from November 2-22 at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho in the US.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya, in December 2023.

This will be second exercise of the year between Indian Army and the US Army, the previous being ‘Exercise Yudh Abhyas’ conducted in Rajasthan in September.

Contingents of both the countries taking part in the joint exercise will comprise 45 personnel each, the statement said.

The Indian Army contingent will be represented by the Special Forces units while the US Army contingent will be represented by the US Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets.

“The aim of this exercise is to promote military cooperation between India and the US through enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics,” the statement said.

The exercise will “enhance combined capabilities” in executing joint special forces operations in desert and semi-desert environment with focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

“Drills/aspects to be rehearsed during the exercise will include planning a joint team mission, reconnaissance mission, employment of unmanned aerial systems, execution of special operations, actions of joint terminal attack controller and psychological warfare in special operations,” the statement said.