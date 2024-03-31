India, US conclude Tri-service exercise ‘Tiger Triumph-24’

New Delhi: The bilateral tri-service exercise between India and the US, ‘Tiger Triumph-24’, ended on Sunday after a 14-day duration. Commencing on March 18, the exercise focused on enhancing interoperability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, refining standard operating procedures, and facilitating seamless coordination between the two nations’ forces.



The Indian Army’s contingent comprising one battalion group took part in the second edition of the tri-service exercise in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, along with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. The closing ceremony of the amphibious exercise was held on board USS Somerset on March 30, a senior official said. The exercise signifies the “robust strategic partnership” between the two countries and was aimed towards sharing best practices and standard operating procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations. The harbour phase was conducted in Visakhapatnam from March 18-25 and included pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchange, sports engagements, ship boarding drills and cross-deck visits, officials said. Personnel from both the navies celebrated the festival of Holi together on March 25, as part of the cultural exchange programme showcasing the vibrant and vivid culture of India, they said.

The sea phase was conducted from March 26-30 and it included units of both countries undertaking maritime exercises, followed by landing of troops at Kakinada for setting up of a joint command and control centre and a joint relief and medical camp for HADR operations, the Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

“Cross-deck helicopter operations involving UH3H, CH53 and MH60R helicopters were also undertaken between ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam,” the official added. The participating units from the Indian Navy included a landing platform dock, landing ship tanks (large) including their integral landing crafts and helicopters, guided missile frigate and long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The Indian Army was represented by one Infantry Battalion Group including mechanised forces and the Indian Air Force had deployed one medium-lift aircraft, transport helicopter and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT), the statement said. The US Task Force comprised a US Navy landing platform dock including its integral landing craft air cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium-lift aircraft, and also, US Marines, it said.