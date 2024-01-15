‘India-US collaboration within Quad framework enhances security’

WASHINGTON: The collaboration between India and the US within the Quad framework enhances security and strengthens the ability to respond to emerging geopolitical threats and promotes a rules-based international order, according to a top Indian-American executive in the American defence industry.

Vivek Lall, Chief Executive for the General Atomics Global Corporation, also said as his company is building its support network within India, it is also reaching out to the Indian high-tech sector.

“Collaboration between the U.S. and India, within the Quad framework, enhances security by fostering a strategic partnership to address common challenges, such as regional stability, maritime security, and counterterrorism,” Lall said.

The US, Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region.

Lall is on the Advisory Board of Quad Investors Network. Lall has been instrumental in several strategic defence deals between India and the US, the latest being the General Atomic drones. “Working with India and the global industrial base has enhanced our aircraft. As more and more customers strive to bring aircraft into their fleets, we’ll continue to initiate and develop partnerships that bring new and greater capabilities onto our aircraft,” he said.

“As General Atomics is building its support network within India, we’re also reaching out to Indian high-tech sector. In the last year, we have announced partnerships with Indian companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Forge Aerospace, 114ai and 3rdiTech,” he said.