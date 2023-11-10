India, US agree on countering China’s aggression: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: The India-US strategic partnership is characterised by mutual trust and both sides are increasingly in agreement on key issues, such as countering China’s aggression, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and addressing regional security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.



Singh made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that took place shortly after the conclusion of the fifth edition of the India-US “2+2” ministerial dialogue.

The defence minister’s comments came amid the more-than-three-year border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh as well as concerns over the increasing forays by Chinese military ships into the Indian Ocean region.

He said India and the US are charting new pathways of cooperation by pursuing stronger defence, industrial engagement, easing of technology restrictions, boosting ties in the maritime domain and aiming to ensure resilient supply chains in all domains.

Austin said both sides talked about the rising security challenges that are posed by China.

At the same time, Austin said the US-India relationship is not just based on China or the challenge that China presents.

Besides Austin, the US delegation at the “2+2” dialogue comprised Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Indian side was headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singh.