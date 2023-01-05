‘India tried to defuse situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’

India tried to defuse the situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and quietly helped in the grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said even as he vehemently rejected charges of New Delhi being a war profiteer over its procurement of discounted Russian oil.

The external affairs minister also described the cap on the price of Russian crude oil as a Western decision that was taken without any consultations with India, asserting that New Delhi will never automatically sign into what others have cooked up. In an interview to ‘Die Press’ newspaper of Austria, Jaishankar while replying to a question on the Ukraine conflict, indicated India’s readiness to contribute towards defusing the situation.

“If we can help, we stand ready. And we have already helped – very quietly on the grain deal, for example. We also tried to defuse the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said.

Jaishankar was asked whether he sees a role for India as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. The external affairs minister paid a four-day visit to Austria that ended on Tuesday. There were serious global concerns over safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in August after it came under fire, with both Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the attacks. Later, a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency travelled to the site.

The grain deal was sealed in July following months of negotiations to primarily facilitate the export of around millions of tonnes of wheat, maize and other grains from Ukraine. The deal was considered crucial for addressing food shortages in many countries. Asked whether the main role of mediator has already been occupied by Turkey, Jaishankar said: “No. But it’s not a question of who gets the credit as mediator and makes the headlines for it.”

To another question on India’s energy imports from Russia at discount prices and whether India is benefitting from not joining the Western sanctions, Jaishankar strongly rejected such a view. “I vehemently reject – politically and also mathematically – that India is a war profiteer. Oil prices have doubled as a result of the Ukraine war,” he said in the interview that appeared on Monday. Jaishankar said the oil market is also driven up by sanctions against Iran or what is happening in Venezuela.

“In such a situation, it makes diplomatic and economic sense to look around the market for the best deal. Would Europe pay more if it didn’t have to?” he asked.

“Europe imported about USD 120 billion worth of energy from Russia after the war broke out. That’s six times as much as we bought. When the interviewer pointed out that Europe has

reduced its Russian energy imports, while India has increased its procurement, Jaishankar strongly shot back.”