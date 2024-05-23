India transforming under Modi’s leadership: Saini

Chandigarh: BJP candidate from the Karnal Assembly seat and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday, enlisted numerous achievements and urged the people to vote for the saffron party to power in public meetings organized in villages Dabri and Ratangarh of the area.



He stated that the BJP government, both in the country and the state, has worked for the development of the people. Furthermore, he specified that the country’s landscape has completely changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, every section is getting the benefits of government schemes while sitting at home.

Saini highlighted that under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, women are empowered, and farmers have become stronger in the last ten years. The youth are more confident now, and the poor have received many facilities. The Modi government provided Ayushman cards for free treatment to the poor, with a treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh provided free of cost.

Saini said that after June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that Ayushman cards will be given to elderly people above 70 years of age in the country, regardless of their class.

Appealing to the people to vote, the chief minister emphasized that on May 25, everyone should vote. He recalled that last time, Karnal had recorded the second highest voter turnout in the country, and this time it should be the first.