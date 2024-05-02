India to train 1,500 Bangladeshi bureaucrats in next five years

New Delhi: India will train 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh by conducting mid-career capacity building programmes on good governance initiatives in the next five years, a top government official said on Thursday. A letter for extension of an existing Memorandum of Understanding in this regard by another five years will be exchanged soon, said V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The consensus on extension of the existing agreement was reached during the visit of an Indian delegation to Bangladesh from April 28-30.