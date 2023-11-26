‘India to push for big change to tackle climate issues at COP28’

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming COP28 in Dubai, the United Nations Development Programme has said that India is expected to push for a “big change” in the global strategy to tackle climate related issues.

Dr. Ashish Chaturvedi, Head, Action for Climate and Environment, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India underscored a need to shift focus from countries or governments to also include people at the centre of collective efforts to tackle climate change.

Speaking on behalf of the UNDP India, he said India is hoping for a big change in how the world tackles climate related issues.

Like India’s G20 presidency, the critical intersections of climate, health, and gender are likely to be highlighted at COP28, Chaturvedi said. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP28, will begin on November 30.

“This idea is the foundation of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in October 2022. LiFE promotes a way of living that is good for the environment. It is about using fewer resources, being mindful of what we consume, and staying healthy,” he said.

At COP28, the key areas of focus will revolve around mitigation, adaptation, loss and damages, and finance, he added.

India’s advocacy extends beyond lifestyle changes, he said, noting that it calls for a bigger scope in the Loss and Damages Fund (LDF), urging inclusivity for developing nations.

The LDF aims to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and impacted by the effects of climate change.

Additionally, COP28 will be a platform for India to showcase its commitment to achieve the ambitious renewable energy targets by 2030, Chaturvedi added.

“India is on track to triple its renewable energy targets by 2030, something that needs to be recognised globally,” Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi said the Global Stocktake will be one of key agenda items at COP28, marking the conclusion of its first two-year cycle.

The Global Stocktake enables countries and other stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress toward meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement and where they’re not.

This comprehensive review evaluates worldwide efforts to reduce emissions, build resilience, and secure financing to combat climate change, he said.

The focus of COP28 extends to addressing gaps highlighted in the Global Stocktake.

“COP 28 is a crucial moment for the energy sector,” Chaturvedi said, emphasising the opportunity for governments to forge the

ambitious deals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the annual summit.