India to host WAVES 2025 in Mumbai; AI art challenge among key highlights

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, to be held between May 1 and May 4 at Jio World Convention Centre and Jio World Gardens in Mumbai. Described as one of the largest gatherings worldwide in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector, the summit has set its mission to highlight India’s fast emerging reputation as a hub for innovation, creativity, and storytelling as well as cutting-edge technology.

This year’s WAVES will have the AI Art Installation Challenge as one of its highlights—a novel event that merges the realms of art and cutting-edge technology. Hosted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India in association with the ministry, the challenge is open to artists, designers, and technology innovators to design immersive, interactive installations driven by artificial intelligence. The intention is to facilitate fearless experimentation and challenge the boundaries of creative output through AI-facilitated tools and experiences.

WAVES 2025 is one of the Ministry’s flagship Create in India initiatives, which will promote Indian talent, content, and digital innovation globally. The summit is set up as a launchpad for new technologies, start-ups, content creators, and industry disruptors working in sectors like film, animation, gaming, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and artificial intelligence.

With more than 70,000 registrations already secured and 31 industry-led challenges carefully picked for the summit, WAVES 2025 is building significant momentum. The summit will attract a widespread combination of international stakeholders, ranging from studio executives and content platforms through technology providers, independent creators, and policy-makers, into one room.

Government officials revealed the summit would provide an unmatched forum for dialogue, collaboration, and demonstrating innovation. The summit would not just accentuate India’s transforming digital and creative economy but also stimulate international partnerships in the M&E value chain.