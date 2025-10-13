India to host UN troop contributing countries’ chiefs conclave in Delhi

New Delhi: Delegates from countries that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are set to gather in Delhi for a key conclave to be hosted by India from October 14-16, officials said on Sunday.

The United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave will see the participation of Defence minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO), Jean Pierre Lacroix, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping.

“As one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, evolving threats, share best practices and build shared

understanding on future peacekeeping,” it said.

Delegations from countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are expected to arrive here on October 13, it said.

The Indian Army will host the conclave from October 14-16, bringing together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping operations, the statement said.

The conclave reflects the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the officials said.

Plenary sessions will feature chiefs and heads of delegations putting forth their viewpoints. Defence exhibitions for shared capacity building, bilaterals and cultural exchanges will also take place during the conclave, they said.

The conclave will witness participation from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam, the statement said.

“The event will stand as a testament to India’s unflinching commitment to global peace, stability and shared prosperity,” it said.