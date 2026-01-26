India to display military might, growth story

New Delhi: India will present a sweeping showcase of its development trajectory, cultural plurality and military capability at the 77th Republic Day celebrations to be held at Kartavya Path on Monday, with newly raised military units and mock-ups of key weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor among the highlights.



President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will attend the event as chief guests. The ceremony, themed around 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, will be led by President Droupadi Murmu and is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, with a duration of about 90 minutes.

The day’s proceedings will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to lay a wreath in tribute to fallen soldiers. President Murmu and the chief guests are expected to arrive at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy escorted by the President’s Bodyguard. About 100 cultural performers will open the parade with a presentation themed Vividata Mein Ekta, or Unity in Diversity, featuring a range of musical instruments from across the country. This will be followed by a ceremonial shower of flower petals by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit flying in Dhwaj formation.

President Murmu will then take the salute as the parade begins under the command of Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Gallantry award winners will march next, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, along with Ashok Chakra recipients Maj Gen C A Pithawalia (Retd) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar. A small military contingent from the European Union will also participate.

For the first time, the Indian Army will present a phased Battle Array Format that includes an aerial component. The display will feature a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India’s first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle. Aerial support will be provided by the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed variant Rudra flying in Prahar formation, according to officials. Combat elements will follow, with T-90 Bhisma tanks and the indigenous Arjun main battle tank rolling past the saluting dais, supported from the air by Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters. Other mechanised columns will include the BMP-II infantry combat vehicle and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A tri-services tableau depicting replicas of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor in early May is expected to draw wide attention. The tableau will include a glass-cased integrated operational centre illustrating the conduct of the operation. Officials said the display will show how the BrahMos missile was used in offensive roles, while the Akash missile system and the S-400 air defence system provided layered protection.

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 young personnel led by Lt Karan Nagyal, with Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya serving as platoon commanders. The naval tableau, themed “Strong Navy for a Strong Nation,” will depict a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, now named INSV Kaundinya, Gurab-class ships of the Maratha Navy, and modern indigenous platforms such as aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri. It will also trace the circumnavigation route of INSV Tarini during the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. Cadets from the Mumbai-based Sea Cadets Corps will march alongside the tableau.

The Indian Air Force contingent will include four officers and 144 airmen, led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar. A coordinated fly-past will feature two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft in Spearhead formation, described by officials as symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation will display its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM, designed to engage both static and moving targets with multiple payload options.

In total, 30 tableaux, representing 17 states and Union Territories and 13 ministries and departments, will roll down Kartavya Path. Around 2,500 cultural artistes from across the country will perform during the parade, while a joint Dare Devils motorcycle team from the CRPF and SSB will stage stunts. The concluding fly-past will involve 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.