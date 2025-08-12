India to commemorate its second National Space Day

New Delhi: On August 23, the country will commemorate its second National Space Day, saluting the strides made since last year, with Chandrayaan 3, in both headline missions and the complex infrastructure of the space establishment, as this year’s theme, “Aryabhata to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined a two-day programme on August 22–23. The eve of the celebration will feature an academic forum, with thematic sessions chaired by domain experts and curated “success stories” from recent missions, designed to introduce young audiences to concrete pathways in education, research, and industry, according to a senior official at ISRO.

On August 23, the formal National Space Day will feature the Prime Minister as chief guest, an audience including approximately 2,000 students, and a structured interaction with them. Astronaut-designate Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla will participate on both days, lending a human face to the enterprise and ensuring that outreach is not perfunctory: the emphasis, ISRO says, is on exposing students to real opportunities and the breadth of India’s space effort, not merely its photo-ops, the official added.

The observance, declared following the success of the Moon mission, has been framed as an invitation to look outward with ambition and inward with accountability. This year’s milestone will do both, celebrate a breakthrough while taking stock of the systems needed to repeat it reliably.

New Delhi has articulated a long-term pathway that includes an operational Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and an Indian crewed lunar mission by 2040, with Gaganyaan laying the technological foundations, another ISRO official added. These markers will establish timelines that will shape budgets, industrial capacity, and human capital planning for a decade and beyond. Space Day is a fitting moment to translate the targets into annual, measurable waypoints that the public can see and assess.

Reforms have begun to reset roles in the ecosystem. The Indian Space Policy 2023 assigns research and planetary exploration leadership to ISRO, commercialisation to NSIL, and authorisation and promotion of non-government entities to IN-SPACe, with the Department of Space providing overall stewardship.