India to achieve ‘Leprosy Mukt Bharat’ goal by 2027, says Health minister Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that India can achieve the target of “Leprosy Mukt Bharat” by 2027, three years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the whole of government approach and the society’s support.



“India is making progress and new leprosy cases are declining year after year,” Mandaviya said while speaking at an event to observe the National Anti-Leprosy Day. Reiterating Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring concern for people suffering from leprosy, Mandaviya said that the concern and commitment to treating leprosy have its origin in the country’s history.

“Elimination of leprosy from this country under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme is a great tribute to the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. The government is successful in achieving a prevalence rate of one case per 10,000 populations at national level in 2005,” he said.

Speaking at the event MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, “It is a matter of great concern that India has nearly 52 per cent of the total cases of Leprosy worldwide.”

“The prevalence rate of leprosy cases has come down from 0.69 per cent per 10,000 populations in 2014-15 to 0.45 in 2021-22. However, the need of the hour is a consistent effort towards completely eliminating this disease,” the MoS said, adding that since 2015, with a constant effort under the National Anti-leprosy, India has managed to prevent many disabilities due to Leprosy.

Bharati also launched the National Strategic Plan and Roadmap for Leprosy 2023-2027. The aim of the plan is to eradicate Leprosy in the country by 2027. The minister also launched National Guidelines for Surveillance for Antimicrobial Resistance in Leprosy.