‘India thwarted rich nations’ attempts for limitations on coal at COP28’

NEW DELHI: India fought for the interests of the Global South when developed countries tried imposing restrictions on coal during the UN climate talks in Dubai in December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled ‘Modi: Energising a Green Future’ here, the minister said rich nations, historically responsible for climate change, should not try to hinder the development of the Global South.

“When they said countries will have to apply for permission for coal (expansion), India fought for the interests of the Global South,” Yadav said.

India also argued that fossil fuel subsidies cannot be stopped if linked to poverty eradication in smaller countries, the minister revealed.

A draft deal text in Dubai featured stringent language, albeit optional, regarding coal, to the detriment of heavily coal-dependent countries like India and China.

“Rapidly phasing down unabated coal and imposing limitations on new and unabated coal power generation,” it read. The final text lacked this reference, suggesting a strong pushback from heavily coal-dependent countries such as India and China. Yadav emphasised that no nation can develop without energy access and that India focuses on meeting its energy needs and achieving green growth simultaneously.

He had said India is committed to meeting the energy needs of its people and will also have to rely on coal power until it achieves developed country status.