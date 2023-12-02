India takes strong stand against global crime at 91st Interpol General Assembly

NEW DELHI: India emphasised the importance of denying safe havens to criminals and the proceeds of crime during the 91st Interpol General Assembly held in Vienna, Austria. Led by Director CBI Praveen Sood, a five-member Indian delegation engaged in discussions with law enforcement agencies from various countries to enhance coordination through Interpol channels, the CBI said on Friday.



The discussions aimed at fostering concerted action against organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalization, and cyber-enabled financial crimes. India stressed the need for coordinated strategies to curb criminal organisations operating across international borders, focusing on real-time prevention, the official said.

The Indian delegation engaged in detailed talks on police cooperation with high-level representatives from Austria, UAE, USA, UK, Nepal, Brazil, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Zambia. The discussions centred around better sharing of criminal information via Interpol channels, expediting mutual legal assistance, and streamlining extradition requests.

India threw its support behind Interpol’s Vision 2030 and the creation of the Interpol Future Council.

Furthermore, discussions with senior officials from Interpol, Europol, Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Organisation, and the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations focused on strengthening cooperation arrangements.

As the supreme decision-making body of Interpol, the General Assembly convenes annually to deliberate on global security issues, emerging crime trends, and international police cooperation. The CBI, designated as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, spearheads international police cooperation requirements for Indian law enforcement agencies.

India’s active involvement in Interpol was highlighted by its hosting of the 90th Interpol General Assembly in 2022, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event saw unprecedented participation from 168 countries, resulting in historic resolutions to combat financial crime and corruption, address online child sexual exploitation, and promote diversity within Interpol.