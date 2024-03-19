‘India surpasses WHO guidelines with 1:900 doctor-to-population ratio’

New Delhi: India is undertaking a journey that looks at illness to wellness from a completely new prism, said Bhubaneswar Kalita, Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, underlining “investing in health and hygiene is not just a moral imperative, it is an economic necessity”. As we delve into the significance of health & hygiene, let us acknowledge India’s remarkable evolution in this realm, Kalita said at ASSOCHAM’s second Awareness Summit on Illness to Wellness.

The WHO recommends a doctor to population ratio of 1:1000, Kalita said, adding we have achieved a ratio of 1:900 which is an improvement over the guidelines. “Beyond being just buzzwords, health and hygiene are the pillars upon which prosperous societies are built. The journey has been arduous yet inspiring. From battling infectious diseases to embracing preventive healthcare, the nation has made significant strides. Over the past decade we have witnessed reduction in maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate and children under 5 mortality rates,” Kalita said.

These achievements underscore the effectiveness of robust healthcare initiatives and the importance of prioritising hygiene practices. The various initiatives and programmes of the government has transformed the society into a health conscious one, he said.

“As we strive for universal health coverage, it is imperative to empower communities with knowledge and resources to safeguard their wellbeing. The government has increased the number of medical colleges and we will have one medical college in every district and shortage of doctors in rural areas will soon be a thing of the past,” he added.

Delivering the welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “This initiative was launched in 2014 with the belief that we have the scientific knowledge to create a world in which most of the diseases could be either eliminated or controlled by preventive healthcare awareness. We are driven by a commitment to promote health and wellness for all with a focus on empowerment, education, collaboration and sustainable impact.”