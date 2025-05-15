‘India sure to be Naxal free by March 31, 2026’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the security forces have achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is determined to root out Naxalism from the country.

“I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026,” Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

“Achieving a historic breakthrough in the resolve of #NaxalFreeBharat, security forces killed 31 notorious naxalites in the Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever operation against Naxalism,” he said.

He added that the Tricolour is now flying proudly in the hills on which red terror once reigned.