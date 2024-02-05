India successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas

New Delhi: India successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Abhyas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a target for the testing of missile systems. "Four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) -- Abhyas were successfully carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha during January 30 to February 2," the ministry said.