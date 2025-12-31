India successfully test-fires two Pralay missiles off Odisha coast

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha, paving way for its induction into the military.

Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. It is capable of carrying multiple conventional warheads and has a range of 150 to 500 kms.

It is an indigenously developed weapon system featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors,” the defence ministry said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the defence public sector

undertakings and the industry on the successful launch of the missiles.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he said.

Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman, too congratulated the DRDO teams involved in the successful flight-tests of the missile and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.