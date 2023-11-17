India strongly condemns civilian deaths: PM Modi

New Delhi: New challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while condemning civilian deaths in the Hamas-Israel conflict.



In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, he said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation in West Asia.

The Prime Minister apprised the leaders attending the summit about the achievements of India’s G20 presidency that largely focused on addressing challenges facing the Global South or the developing nations.

‘For global prosperity, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) is needed. But we all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia,’ Modi said.

‘India has condemned the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7. Along with restraint, we have also emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,’ he said.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to his recent phone conversation with President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

‘After speaking to President Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South need to speak in one voice for the greater global good,’ he said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of ‘five Cs’ which he explained as consultation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.‘For ‘one earth, one family, one future’, let us all move forward together with five Cs,’ he said.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military operation in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.