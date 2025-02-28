India strengthens air defence strategies amid rising drone and missile threats

Pune: As warfare continues to evolve with the rapid proliferation of drone technology and advanced missile systems, global defence strategies are transforming.

Acknowledging the urgency of adapting to these changes, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), on Friday, organised a high-level seminar in Pune titled “Air Defence in Modern Warfare: Lessons and Future Capabilities.” The event served as a significant step in reinforcing India’s national security framework by addressing the growing threats posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS), precision-guided missiles, and hypersonic weapons.

The seminar brought together senior military officials, defence strategists, and policymakers, all of whom emphasised the necessity of a multi-layered air defence system to counter the emerging challenges of modern aerial warfare. Recent global conflicts have underscored the devastating impact of drones, which have revolutionised both reconnaissance and offensive military operations. Their ability to operate in swarms, evade conventional radar detection, and execute precision strikes has made them a formidable threat. Discussions at the seminar also explored the evolution of long-range missiles and hypersonic weapons, which are reshaping modern warfare and compelling nations to develop more sophisticated defence mechanisms.

An in-depth analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war provided valuable insights into the importance of robust Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems in neutralising aerial threats. Ukraine’s deployment of systems like S-300, Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and SAMP-T successfully countered Russian air strikes, demonstrating the effectiveness of an integrated air defence network. At the same time, Russia’s advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities severely disrupted enemy drone operations, proving that non-kinetic warfare, including jamming and signal interference, is becoming a critical component of modern defence strategies. However, the rise of fibre-controlled (OFC) FPV drones has introduced new challenges, as they can bypass conventional electronic warfare countermeasures, necessitating continuous innovation in defence technologies.

For India, the seminar reinforced the need to integrate counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems across all military operations. A future-ready air defence strategy must incorporate multi-layered protection, enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, and advanced command-and-control frameworks to ensure swift and effective responses to aerial threats. Under the self reliance initiative, India has already made significant progress in developing Indigenous anti-drone technology, hybrid C-UAS systems, and next-generation electronic warfare solutions through collaborations between the Army Design Bureau (ADB), defence start-ups, and private enterprises.