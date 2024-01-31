India stepping towards becoming a ‘Vishva Guru’, says Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a gathering at a programme in Ambala on Tuesday. He stated that while India gained independence in 1947, no one had envisioned making the country a ‘Vishva Guru’.



The period until 2047, the 25-year span, is referred to as the ‘Amrit kaal,’ during which India aims to be listed among the developed nations globally. He noted that there are 37 developed nations worldwide.

CM Khattar informed that the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been organised over the past two months, with ongoing Yatra in several districts. These programmes, running until January 31, aim to connect people with government schemes by organising events in approximately 8,000 locations across Haryana. The focus is on making people aware of government initiatives at their doorsteps. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the Lal Dora Mukt Yojana of Haryana state as Pradhan Mantri Svamitva Yojana in the entire country. Through this scheme, the benefits of government initiatives are reaching eligible recipients seamlessly through online means.