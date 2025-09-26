India steadily moving towards developed nation goal: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is steadily moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. “In times of global disruption and uncertainty, we do not lose direction. Instead, we discover new opportunities. Our resolve is Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, stressing that India must reduce dependency on others and produce domestically whatever it can make.

On the same day, PM Modi inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath joined him, and both leaders visited stalls set up by government departments, entrepreneurs, and educational institutions. The event features participation from over 500 buyers from 80 countries and more than 2,250 exhibitors from all 75 districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the government’s focus on “Make in India” and manufacturing, noting that India aims to produce everything from “chip to ship” domestically. He said more than 40,000 compliances have been removed and hundreds of minor offences decriminalised to make it easier for businesses to operate. “The government is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with industry,” he added.

He urged entrepreneurs to ensure the highest quality in products, saying that citizens increasingly prefer swadeshi items. “There must be no compromise on quality. Indians today proudly say, ‘This is Made in India,’” the Prime Minister said. He also called for greater investment in research and innovation, urging private players to contribute to building an indigenous ecosystem of research, design, and development.

Modi praised Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into a hub for investment, highlighting its expressways, international airports, and role in two dedicated freight corridors. He noted that UP accounts for 55 percent of all mobile phones made in India and said a major semiconductor facility near Greater Noida will strengthen India’s self-reliance in electronics. He also highlighted the state’s emerging role in the defence sector, including production of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.

On tax reforms, the Prime Minister said next-generation GST changes have simplified registration, reduced disputes, and sped up refunds for small businesses. He highlighted reductions in tax burdens on families and farmers, estimating that Indians will save around ₹2.5 lakh crore this year due to GST and income tax reforms.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the trade show reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World” and highlighted the participation of 2,250 exhibitors from all 75 districts. He emphasised GST reforms, ODOP, and MSME initiatives that have benefited artisans, women entrepreneurs, and youth, making UP a leading state in GI-tagged products and industrial growth.