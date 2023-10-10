India stands firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that people of India stand firmly with his country in this difficult hour, expressing strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.



Netanyahu called up Modi to update him on the ongoing situation as Israel carries out retaliatory strikes against Hamas after its militants killed hundreds of Israelis in a surprise weekend attack across its southern border.

The Indian leader expressed his deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded, his office said in a statement, and highlighted the issue of safety and security of Indian citizens in Israel. Netanyahu assured him of full cooperation and support.

“I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said on X.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon thanked PM Modi for the support his country has received from Indians.

“Thank you again PM Narendra Modi Ji. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I’m unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends,” Gilon said on X.

Israeli warplanes have pounded the Gaza Strip after its Hamas militant rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

So far, the Gaza toll stands at about 700 dead and thousands wounded, according to Gaza health officials, a punishing response to the militant group’s attack that has killed more than 900 Israelis. More than 150 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken captive. Israel says it takes pains to avoid civilian casualties as it targets Hamas sites in Gaza.

Seeking the support of India in its action against Hamas, the Consul General of Israel to South India Tammy Ben-Haim on Tuesday said the Jewish State needs the support of like-minded countries and people around the world.