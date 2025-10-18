India stage to debut at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

New Delhi: India made a vibrant mark at the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair (15–19 October 2025) with a grand showcase of its linguistic, literary, and publishing diversity.

Under the theme “Read and Explore India – i<+sa vkSj tkusa Hkkjr – Lies und Entdecke Indien!”, the India National Stand, curated by the National Book Trust, India (Ministry of Education) in collaboration with the Consulate

General of India, Frankfurt, featured for the first time an exclusive ‘India Stage’, creating a platform for Indian and international thought leaders and industry experts to exchange ideas

and explore avenues to strengthen the culture and business of reading.

The India National Stand and India Stage was inaugurated by the Consul General of India in Frankfurt, Suchita Kishore, on 15 October, in the presence of the Chairman of the National Book Trust, India, Milind Sudhakar Marathe, along with other distinguished Indian and international guests.

A highlight of the event was the launch of 17 Indian children’s books in German, translated from works by

eminent Indian authors, marking a significant step in bringing Indian storytelling to European readers.

The Consul General, Suchita Kishore, highlighted the visible prominence of Brand India through the India National Stand at the world’s largest trade book fair.

She emphasised that the books translated into German and launched at the fair would be particularly beneficial

for children of the Indian diaspora community.

Chairman of the NBT, India, stated that, as the national body for book publishing and promotion, NBT had brought together both public and private sector publishers to present a comprehensive showcase of the Indian book industry.