India, Sri Lanka Coast Guards vow to boost ties

NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed their commitment to work closely in addressing contemporary maritime challenges, ensuring safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the shared maritime domain. The reaffirmation came during the 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) held here on Monday.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by SLCG Director General Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe, was received by ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM. The visit, from August 10–14, is taking place under a 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between the two forces.

The discussions during the HLM centred on strengthening cooperative engagements in the fields of marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, along with enhanced capacity building and technical assistance initiatives. The meeting underscored the mutual resolve of ICG and SLCG to deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and further promote regional maritime stability through sustained cooperation, the ICG said in a statement.