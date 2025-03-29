India signs Rs 62,700 cr defence pacts for indigenous LCH Prachand helicopters and KC-135 refueler

New Delhi: The Indian Ministry of Defence signed two landmark contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore (excluding taxes) on Friday to strengthen national defence capabilities. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreements involve the acquisition of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – comprising 66 units for the Indian Air Force and 90 for the Indian Army.

Valued at over Rs 62,500 crore, the deals include comprehensive training programs and operational support equipment. Officials emphasised this procurement will significantly boost India’s combat readiness in high-altitude terrains while advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Ministry also signed a separate contract with Metrea Management for the wet leasing of one Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA), which will provide air-to-air refuelling training for pilots of both the IAF and the Indian Navy. The FRA, specifically a KC-135 aircraft, will be delivered within six months, marking the first time the IAF has opted for a wet lease arrangement for such an aircraft. This move is expected to enhance the refuelling capabilities and overall operational readiness of India’s air forces.

The delivery of the LCHs is slated to commence in the third year and will be spread over the following five years. The inclusion of these helicopters in the IAF and Army fleet is expected to provide a strategic edge in high-altitude areas, particularly those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The LCH Prachand, developed indigenously, is a game-changer in combat aviation. It holds the distinction of being the first combat helicopter designed in India that can operate at altitudes exceeding 5,000 meters. The necessity for such a platform became apparent after the 1999 Kargil War, which exposed the absence of attack helicopters capable of functioning at high altitudes. Filling this critical gap, the LCH Prachand is the only attack helicopter globally capable of taking off and landing at 5,000 meters with a full payload, a crucial capability for operations in regions like Siachen and Ladakh.

With a high degree of indigenous content—75 per cent, including 45 per cent domestically sourced components—the LCH aligns with India’s self-reliance drive. The Shakti engines, co-developed with France but manufactured locally, minimise dependency on imports. Moreover, the helicopter’s versatility allows it to perform both combat and non-combat roles, including anti-tank missions with Dhruvastra missiles, air-to-air combat with Mistral-2 missiles, and search-and-rescue operations. Its stealth features, such as radar-absorbing materials and reduced infrared signatures, enhance survivability.

While the Apache helicopters remain efficient in desert environments, the LCH, owing to its high-altitude proficiency and cost-effectiveness, is better suited for mountainous regions. Successful domestic deployment has also garnered international interest, with countries like Nigeria and Argentina expressing their intent to procure the helicopter.

With the signing of these contracts, the total number of agreements concluded by the Ministry of Defence during the fiscal year 2024-25 has reached 193, amounting to an unprecedented Rs 2,09,050 crore. Notably, 177 contracts (92 per cent) are with domestic industries, valued at Rs 1,68,922 crore, reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenous defence production, ministry officials announced.