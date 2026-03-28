India signed white shipping info sharing pacts with 5 countries in last 5 yrs: Govt

New Delhi: India has signed White Shipping Information Sharing (WSIE) agreements with five countries in the last five years to enhance maritime domain awareness, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

White shipping information refers to the exchange of information on merchant shipping traffic. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, said India has fostered strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships with key partners and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific and beyond to ensure Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR).

Expanding on this strategic vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the MAHASAGAR doctrine -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- in March 2025 in Mauritius, he said.

“While SAGAR focuses on security and growth within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), MAHASAGAR expands this vision to cover the broader Global South. MAHASAGAR encompasses the ideas of trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future,” Singh said.

In line with the MAHASAGAR initiative, India “continues its commitment” to the well-being and progress of nations in the region as a first responder and net security provider in the region.

The government is committed to strengthening maritime cooperation in the IOR and beyond, to ensure a favourable and positive maritime environment. India also participates in regional frameworks to promote maritime cooperation and exchanges in the region, Singh said.

“In line with this vision, India has been focusing on development assistance, capacity building initiatives, economic cooperation, connectivity, HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) support and defence and maritime security cooperation, to assist countries in the region on sustainable socio-economic development,” he said.