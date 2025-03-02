‘India showing path of peace to whole world’

Chandigarh: India is “showing the path of peace to the whole world today”, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said during a programme in Gurugram on Sunday.

He said: ”Be it international diplomacy, environmental protection or resolve to fight a global pandemic, India has always worked for the welfare of humanity… This tradition and culture of India will be the identity of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Vishwa Shanti Kendra by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Sanstha located at Sector 39, Gurugram.

“This is the country where in every era and every age, great souls like Lord Shri Ram and Yogiraj Shri Krishna to Lord Mahavir, Mahatma Buddha and Guru Nanak were born and preached truth, non-violence, love, unity, peace, goodwill, kindness, compassion, charity and humanity to the entire humanity,” he said.

Saini further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is moving forward in the direction of creating a harmonious society by uniting every section of society.