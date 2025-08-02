India showcases over 1,000 indigenous defence technologies

New Delhi: Over 1,000 indigenous arms, ammunition, and security technologies were unveiled at the International Police and Drone International Expo 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The two-day event, organised by Nexgen Exhibitions Pvt Ltd., attracted over 5,000 police and defence personnel and featured cutting-edge solutions aimed at bolstering India’s defence, cybersecurity, and security infrastructure.

One of the standout technologies was the Rapid Illegal Immigrants Detection System by Shyam VNL, designed to track unauthorised Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants by detecting foreign SIM cards and mobile devices within a 50-meter radius, without support from mobile operators. The system, already gaining attention for its real-time tracking and autonomy, is considered a global first.

More than 300 companies showcased technologies, including drones, anti-drone systems, AI-powered forensic tools, armoured vehicles, weapons, and autonomous control systems.

Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, presented a range of jammers, encryption devices, and surveillance systems.

ECIL’s representative highlighted their installations at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, and urged increased government support for public sector units over foreign-dependent private players.

Weaponised drone systems also gained traction, with India’s first assault-rifle-equipped drone, ‘Ugram’, designed for remote firing and soldier protection.

The EyeROV TUNA remotely operated underwater vehicle and mobile rescue units for SDRF operations showcased tech-driven disaster response capabilities.

SSS Defence showcased a comprehensive suite of infantry weapons and ammunition, along with counter-unmanned aircraft systems, emphasising self-reliant manufacturing and advocating for a shift in government procurement towards a pre-tender model to enhance private sector contributions.

AI-powered forensic solutions also made a strong impression. AVRDUS Technologies and Paladin AI demonstrated 3D crime scene modeling and defect detection platforms trained on Indian data to support national investigations.

The expo reaffirmed India’s commitment to technological sovereignty under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, underlining a strong push toward secure, AI-driven, and self-reliant defence and policing solutions for the future.