India shouldn’t be concerned over China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia deal: Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi

New Delhi: The China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India as the pact would provide regional stability and would be beneficial for New Delhi’s interests as well, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi said on Friday.

Under the deal, Iran and Saudi Arabia last week announced the full-fledged restoration of their diplomatic relations, seven years after severing the ties following a bitter row.

“I think it (the agreement) should not be a concern for India. It would be of benefit to India since it would help and intensify the stability and peace in the Persian Gulf region,” the envoy told.

“So it would be of benefit to India despite what has been done at the mediation of China,” he said.

The announcement on the deal had taken the diplomatic circles in New Delhi by surprise.

Elahi said peace and stability in the Gulf region will benefit the Indian diaspora as well, besides resulting in greater economic engagement that would include India’s trade ties with various countries in the region.

The Iranian envoy described China as a “global power” which is competing with the US while calling India as a rising power that is set to become the third largest economy.