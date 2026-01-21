‘India should not join US Board of Peace’

new delhi: Five Left Parties – Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party – have jointly urged the government not to accept the US-offered position on the “Board of Peace’’, intended to implement the “Gaza Peace Plan”.



In a joint statement here on Wednesday, the Left parties said that India’s participation in such a Board, which does not respect Palestinian rights, would constitute a grave betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

“This Board, proposed by US President Donald Trump, deliberately circumvents the United Nations and seeks to create a new international structure controlled by the US. The US attempt to override existing international institutions must be firmly opposed. The Indian government should stay away from such proposals and stand resolutely in defence of Palestine and other countries of the Global South that are threatened by US imperial ambitions,’’ the statement said.

The signatories to the statement included MA Baby, General Secretary of CPI(M), D Raja, CPI General Secretary and Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML)-Liberation, General Secretary.