India sets world records under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar mission

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has achieved three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) campaign, recognising India’s commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

These are: most people -- over 3.21 crore -- to register for a healthcare platform in one month; most people -- over 9.94 lakh -- to sign up for breast cancer screening online in one week; and most people -- over 1.25 lakh -- to sign up for vital signs screening online in one week (at state level), a health ministry statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar campaign from September 27 to October 2, 2025, in conjunction with Poshan Maah (nutrition month).

With service as the resolve and ‘Bharat First’ the inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our mothers and sisters and our women power are the foundation of our nation’s Progress. If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy.”

The campaign focuses on improving health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children; aiming to strengthening early detection, ensuring access to essential health services, and empowering families to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Reaching every district across the country, 19.7 lakh health camps, with a footfall of more than 11 crore on all healthcare platforms, were organised as part of the campaign, the statement said, adding that over 20 ministries participated in the campaign, which also involved central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations.

The campaign also saw participation from MPs, MLAs and government officials, the ministry said.

According to the statement, adhering to the “Whole-of-Society” approach, the campaign witnessed unprecedented community participation, with more than five lakh panchayat representatives, over 1.14 crore school and college students, 94 lakh self-help group members, and five lakh members of various community platforms.

Key outcomes of the campaign include over 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes screenings, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, 62.6 lakh antenatal care check-ups, 1.43 crore vaccine doses and 1.51 crore anaemia tests, the statement added.

More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and 2.14 crore individuals participated in counselling and wellness sessions.

Over 2.68 lakh Nikshay Mitra (anti-tuberculosis volunteers) were registered during the campaign, the statement said.

“This recognition from Guinness World Records stands as a testament to India’s collective effort -- combining government systems, digital health innovation, and community participation -- to build a “Healthy Woman,

Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat”, the statement said.