Nation

India sets own air standards, says Centre

BY Agencies11 Dec 2025 11:38 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Thursday told the Parliament that global air quality rankings cited by various organisations are not conducted by any official authority and that the WHO’s air quality guidelines serve only as advisory values, not binding standards.

Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the WHO’s guidelines are meant to help countries set their own standards, taking into account geography, environmental conditions, background levels and national circumstances.

