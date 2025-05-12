India says ‘Operation Sindoor’ met its objectives

New Delhi: Top Indian defence officials on Sunday said that the military had met their operational goals in the cross-border counter-terror operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan.

Air Marshal A. K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, highlighted the strategic importance of the mission at a tri-service media briefing on Sunday evening, saying, “We are in a combat situation, and losses are part of combat.” His indirect reference was to unconfirmed reports which spoke about the loss of an Indian fighter jet Rafale during the operation.

In the wake of heightened regional tensions, the media briefing highlighted the success of the operation. Air Marshal Bharti averred that all Indian pilots deployed had returned safely but refused to comment on operational aspects, warning that additional revelations could “provide tactical advantage to adversaries.” The statement was made against the backdrop of reports indicating aerial dogfights and precision strikes on terror infrastructure along the Line of Control.

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s ceasefire offer and fears of Islamabad using the break to reorganise with the help of allies such as China or Türkiye, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) replied in brief, stating that the “cessation of hostilities” idea came from the Pakistani side. “What pauses signify in such wars is known to everyone. We have our roadmap, and we will adopt it,” he stated, indicating doubt regarding Islamabad’s intentions.

The Navy’s contribution to ‘Operation Sindoor’ was touched upon briefly by the Director General of Naval Operations, who alluded to maritime supremacy without confirming deployments off Karachi. “We have a quantitative and qualitative advantage in the maritime space. If Pakistan ever dares to do something, they know what the Indian Navy can do,” he said.

Air Marshal Bharti’s emphasis on “strategic gains” appeared to align with the broader tri-service narrative of calibrated escalation. Officials indicated that the armed forces were operating under a “carefully coordinated escalation ladder,” prepared to intensify responses if necessary. The phrasing suggested a deliberate, phased approach to deterrence, balancing tactical secrecy with public reassurances of operational success.

The briefing sidestepped overt references to diplomatic progress but synchronised with backchannel attempts to reduce tensions. Analysts observed that the military’s coordinated messaging was meant to display toughness without precluding political talks.

As the region braces for further volatility, the statements signal New Delhi’s intent to frame the operation as a calibrated, successful response to terrorism, even as it prepares for potential retaliatory actions. With all three service chiefs underscoring inter-branch coordination, the emphasis remains on maintaining strategic ambiguity to keep adversaries off-balance.