‘India saw over 1800 disease outbreaks in 2023’

New Delhi: A total of 1,862 disease outbreaks were reported to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme last year, with the highest number being reported from Kerala, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.



Kerala reported 253 outbreaks followed by Karnataka at 223, Maharashtra at 208 and Madhya Pradesh at 140.

Responding to a question, minister of state for health, Anupriya Patel said prevention of and preparedness against pandemics is a shared global responsibility.

In order to better prepare against future pandemics or public health emergencies in the country, the Union ministry of health provides requisite support to states and UTs to enhance their capabilities, Patel said in a written reply.

To enhance disease surveillance activities, the ministry has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which allows for a decentralised system of response through trained multi-disciplinary Rapid Response Team to institute requisite public health control and containment measures.

The IDSP, under Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), has also been strengthened to use advanced data modelling and data analytical tools, contains real-time data reporting, accessible at all levels, she said.

The ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the portal of Integrated Health Information Platform on April 5, 2021. It is designed to capture case-based data of more than 33 plus health conditions along with special surveillance of ILI/SARI, COVID-19 and Monkey Pox, she said.

It provides a single operating platform of public health surveillance of the individuals at district, state and national levels. At present, all the 36 states and UTs have completely migrated to IHIP portal.

In terms of laboratory strengthening, under IDSP, states have strengthened laboratories at district and state levels. Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established a network of more than 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories for strengthening of nation-wide network of laboratories for timely laboratory based diagnosis of pathogens. In addition besides apex laboratory at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and four regional NIVs are being established in Jammu, Jabalpur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru.

The ICMR has developed two mobile BSL-3 laboratories to provide essential on-site diagnostic services during outbreaks, especially in remote areas. Further, a National Institute for One Health (NIOH) is being established at Nagpur by ICMR to undertake integrated and holistic research and development across human, animal, plant, and environmental health sectors.

The IDSP is mandated with surveillance and response to outbreak prone communicable diseases. Any case of outbreak prone disease in the country is investigated as a part of outbreak investigation by rapid response teams at district, state and central level as per the need, Patel said.