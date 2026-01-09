India saw decisive transformation in 11 yrs: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said India has witnessed a decisive and positive transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This transformation has been driven by transparent governance, citizen-centric policies, and effective implementation of welfare initiatives, Saini said.

He said that the most significant outcome of this period has been the restoration of public trust, with citizens increasingly feeling that the government truly belongs to them.