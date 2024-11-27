India rising rapidly, global eminence soaring under PM Modi, says MP CM in London

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership, India’s global stature has enhanced, and national progress is driving rapidly.

CM Yadav is on a six-day tour to United Kingdom and Germany to showcase the state’s immense potential in industry sector and tourism sectors and attract investment in the state.

Addressing the diaspora in London, under the banner of ‘Friends of Madhya Pradesh (FoMP)’, CM Yadav emphasised that PM Modi’s vision has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s development journey.

“Under the strong and capable leadership of Modi Ji, India has gained immense respect on the global stage. His leadership has not only boosted India’s pride but also created unprecedented opportunities for states like Madhya Pradesh to flourish,” CM Yadav stated.

The Chief Minister underscored the government’s focus on technology, innovation, and infrastructure as key drivers of growth, noting: “Madhya Pradesh has positioned itself as a leading destination for investment with a robust land bank, excellent infrastructure, and abundant resources in industries such as IT, tourism, health, and garments.”

“The state offers unmatched facilities in every field and is ready to welcome investors from across the globe,” he added, while extending an invitation to the Global Investors Summit 2025 to be held in Bhopal in February.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from the expatriate community, including former Deputy Mayor of London Rajesh Aggarwal. “India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and its largest investor in London,” Aggarwal said, expressing confidence in India and Madhya Pradesh’s

economic trajectory.

Founder member of FoMP, Manish Tiwari, praised PM Modi’s vision and the state’s natural beauty, calling the state a “miniature India” and urging the diaspora to contribute to its development.

Inviting the diaspora, CM Yadav said: “Madhya Pradesh has opened all doors of development and to invest in the state and join us in driving the progress of India under PM Modi’s visionary leadership.”

An interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ was also organised at Hotel Taj, London, showcasing MP’s dynamic growth story and unparalleled opportunities for global investors. CM Yadav took part in an insightful breakfast meeting with prominent investors, discussing the state’s vast potential across sectors such as renewable energy, agribusiness, IT and infrastructure.

The meeting provided a platform for fostering collaborations and showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure and visionary roadmap for sustainable growth.

During his visit, CM Yadav, accompanied by his wife Seema, and the state’s senior officials paid tributes to the nation’s democratic ideal at the historic Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar House in the UK on the occasion of India’s Constitution Day. CM Yadav addressed industrialists from various sectors, highlighting the vast potential and growth opportunities in a ‘future-ready state’, supported by business-friendly policies and a conducive environment for trade and investment.