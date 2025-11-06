India repatriates 270 Indians who fled to Thailand from Myanmar scam centre

New Delhi: India on Thursday repatriated 270 of its nationals from Thailand in two military transport aircraft, days after they fled to Thai border town of Mae Sot from a notorious scam centre in Myanmar following a crackdown on it. Around 500 Indian nationals were among 1,500 people from 28 countries who crossed over to Thailand late last month following the raid on the cybercrime hub of KK Park in Myanmarese city of Myawaddy. The Indian embassy in Bangkok said the Thai government has facilitated repatriation of 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, from Mae Sot to India by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force. These Indian nationals recently crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam-centres, it said on social media. The Indians were detained by Thai authorities for violation of the country's immigration laws when they had entered it illegally, the Indian mission said.

India is expected to operate more flights on Friday to bring back the remaining Indians. Indian embassies in Thailand and Myanmar are working with the respective host governments to secure repatriation of those Indians who were allegedly involved in scamming activities and are still in Myanmar, the Indian mission said. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers, and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up job offers overseas," it said. "Further, visa free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand," it added. The two IAF aircraft carrying the Indians are scheduled to land in New Delhi before having a brief stopover in Andamans. It is learnt that the Indian authorities will grill the Indians to understand the modus operandi of the scam centre and how they were lured to be part of it. The Indians who fled from Myanmar to Thailand include some of the victims of the scam centres as well as those who were involved in their operation, people familiar with the matter said. The Indians will face some questions from concerned agencies when they return, they said. The scam centres in Myanmar are involved in transnational cyber scams. According to a UN report, hundreds of trafficked individuals of various nationalities were forced to carry out fraud in the centres. Similar centres are reportedly located in Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Malaysia as well. The underground operations are often linked to criminal networks that recruit victims globally, putting them to work in facilities principally in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines and Malaysia, the UN report said in May.