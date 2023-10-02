India remembers Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary

New Delhi: People from all walks of life paid tributes to ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday and recalled his role in India’s fight for independence.



President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying homage to the iconic freedom fighter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Munganitwar took part in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in London.

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the iconic Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square in London to remember ‘Bapu’, as Gandhi was fondly referred to.

Murmu and Dhankhar visited the Gandhi Smriti museum, formerly Birla Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, and attended a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’.

Renowned singer Vidya Shah sang devotional songs, including Gandhi ji’s favourite bhajan ‘Ram Dhun’ at the programme, Gandhi Smriti vice-chairman Vijay Goel said.

Almost 350 students from 35 schools in Delhi and NCR also paid a mesmerising musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion, he said.

On the occasion, a message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also read out.

“On this International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action,” the UN secretary-general’s message read.

October 2 is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Modi reached Rajghat around 8 am and offered floral tributes to Gandhi and bowed before his memorial. An interfaith prayer service was also held at Rajghat.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

Several Union ministers and bureaucrats were present at Rajghat, situated on the banks of the Yamuna.

Modi also paid respects to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was born on this day in 1904, at his memorial Vijay Ghat.

In a post on X, Modi said Shastri’s iconic call for ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ resonates even today.

“His unwavering commitment to India’s progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India,” the prime minister said.

Rajghat also witnessed a protest by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanding the release of funds for West Bengal by the Centre.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with hundreds of party workers and leaders sat on a dharna at Rajghat. The protesters also paid tributes to Gandhi at his memorial.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled a statue of Gandhi and a ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) installation at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar as a tribute to him.

Sinha said ‘charkha’ was a significant tool used by Gandhi in the fight against British rule. It is a symbol of the

Swadeshi movement, self-reliance and economic freedom, he said.

In Jammu, political parties held separate functions to pay homage to Gandhi. With pti inputs