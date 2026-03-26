India rejects Pakistan’s remarks on DeM case

New Delhi: India, on Wednesday, strongly rejected Pakistan’s statement criticising the sentencing of Kashmiri separatist leader Aasiya Andrabi and her associates, saying Islamabad has no locus



standi to comment on India’s internal matters and judicial processes.

The Kashmiri separatist leader founded the all-female separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) in Jammu and Kashmir. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi sentenced her to life in jail recently on allegations of terrorism, conspiracy, and waging war against India. Andrabi was arrested in April 2018 by the NIA for her role in inciting protests and violence in the Kashmir Valley.

She was charged with sedition, criminal conspiracy, and inciting violence under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The NIA charged her with inciting stone-throwing, receiving money from terror organisations in Pakistan (particularly mentioning Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba), and encouraging an armed uprising against India.

The Ministry of External Affairs described Pakistan’s remarks as an attempt to support a banned terrorist organisation and said such statements were consistent with its record of sponsoring terrorism. MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organisation and

its members. He stated that Pakistan has no right to interfere in matters that fall within India’s sovereign jurisdiction, including court proceedings conducted under Indian law.

He added that it was not surprising that a country with a long history of sponsoring terrorism had stated that, according to India, condones violence and the killing of innocent people. The spokesperson further said that instead of spreading what he termed false and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should reflect on its own record of serious and systematic human rights violations.

The Government of Pakistan also condemned the 30-year jail terms given to Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen. Pakistan termed the verdict a miscarriage of justice and alleged that the decision reflected suppression of fundamental rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its statement, Pakistan claimed that the sentencing was part of a broader pattern of politically motivated actions aimed at silencing dissent and raised concerns regarding due process, judicial independence and human rights. It also urged the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, to take note of the development and hold India accountable.

Pakistan further reiterated its support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called for the protection of their political and human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and a fair trial.