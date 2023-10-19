India reiterates opposition to China’s Belt & Road Initiative

New Delhi: India on Thursday once again voiced its opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as the project lacked respect for New Delhi’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said unlike in the past, India had not been invited by China to this year’s Belt and Road Forum. “I don’t think we received an invitation this year,” he said at his weekly media briefing in reply to a question.”

The spokesperson said India’s position on BRI, especially its “lack of respect for our sovereignty and territorial integrity are well known and consistent”.

There has been increasing global criticism of the BRI.

India has been severely critical of the BRI as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

In his remarks, Bagchi also referred to a statement issued by New Delhi in May 2017, when the first Belt and Road Forum was held.

Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin attending this year’s Belt and Road Forum even as he skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi weeks back, Bagchi said India is “loathe to link G20 participation with other things”.