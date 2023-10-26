India reiterates opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

BISHKEK: India on Thursday once again refused to endorse China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, becoming the only country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation not to support the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project.



A Joint communique at the end of the 22nd meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the SCO here said that Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - the pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It said that they noted ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to align the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative.