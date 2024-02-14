India records 120 new Covid cases

ndia saw a single-day rise of 120 new Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases of the infection has been recorded at 846, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Wednesday.

One new death has been reported from Delhi in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The number of daily cases had dropped to double digits till December 5, but the cases had begun to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the delta wave during April-June 2021.