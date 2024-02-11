India records 114 new cases of Covid

New Delhi: India has registered a single-day rise of 114 new COVID-19 infections and the number of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 870, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

One fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in Maharashtra, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double digits till December 5, but cases began to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the delta wave in April-June 2021.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths reported across the country due to disease.