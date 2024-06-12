India presses Russia to halt recruitment of nationals after two die

New Delhi: The Indian government expressed grief over killing of two Indian nationals, who had been recruited by the Russian Army in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The government on Tuesday also informed that it has initiated steps to repatriate the bodies of the deceased at the earliest.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have taken swift action, pressing Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for the prompt return of the mortal remains. The MEA and the embassy have also engaged with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and other officials in Moscow to facilitate the release and return of all Indian nationals currently serving in the Russian Army. India has firmly demanded that Russia halt any further recruitment of Indian nationals, stressing that such activities are inconsistent with the bilateral partnership between the two countries. This demand underscores the Indian government’s commitment to protecting its citizens and ensuring their safety abroad. In light of these events, the Indian government has issued a cautionary advisory to all its nationals seeking employment opportunities in Russia, urging them to exercise vigilance.